Dos Santos claims Conor McGregor is 'ducking' Charles Oliveira, and that 'do Bronx' hopes to bring Khabib out of retirement after defeating Islam Makhachev

Junior dos Santos recently claimed that Conor McGregor has been ducking Charles Oliveira this whole time as Oliveira is a bad stylistic matchup for the Irishman.

Dos Santos analyzed the current UFC lightweight division's landscape and Oliveira's desire to take on former double-champ Conor McGregor. 'Cigano' also opined that 'do Bronx' will seek to lure Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement by beating his long-time teammate Islam Makhachev.

Here's what Dos Anjos said [translated by Brazilian MMA Legends, YouTube]:

"Did you see that not long ago he [Oliveira] challenged McGregor? And McGregor kind of ducking... Of course, we know, just ducking. It's obvious he won't want to, it's a bad fight for him. Damn, it's obvious. And then, they're wanting to put him against that Makhachev. Islam Makhachev, who's a monster. It looks like he will accept the fight against Makhachev, hoping that Khabib [Nurmaomedov] will come out of retirement to fight him later."

Watch Junior dos Santos discuss Conor McGregor, Charles Oliveira, and, Islam Makhachev below:

Charles Oliveira was targeting a money fight against Conor McGregor before being booked against Islam Makhachev in the title-clincher. However, the Irishman did not show much interest in the matchup and hinted at a move up to welterweight.

Makhachev, meanwhile, has been actively campaigning for a clash with the Brazilian for the vacant 155-pound title. The two are finally set to collide at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi to determine the new lightweight champion.

Here's a look at Makhachev's dominance:

As far as Khabib Nurmagomedov's fighting career is concerned, 'The Eagle' has stated previously that he won't end his retirement even if Oliveira goes on to beat Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev is the favorite to beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Makhachev is viewed by many as Khabib Nurmagomedov's heir to the lightweight throne. He opened as a -255 favorite against 'Do Bronx', who came back a +215 underdog on a popular sportsbook BetOnline.

However, the odds have shifted slightly. As of this writing, the Makhachkala native is listed as a -230 favorite while the Brazilian returns as a +195 underdog.

While Charles Oliveira is no stranger to being an underdog, he has proved the doubters wrong time and time again. With a solid 11-fight unbeaten run, 'do Bronx' has looked sensational in his recent outings.

Oliveira was stripped of the lightweight title in May ahead of his fight against 'The Highlight' for missing weight by half a pound. However, the 32-year-old went on to submit Gaethje in the first round of their bout and now looks determined to reclaim his lost crown.

