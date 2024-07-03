Jean Silva details street altercation between "psychopath" Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev ahead of UFC 304 clash

Jean Silva recently shared an incident involving Manel Kape and rising contender Muhammad Mokaev. According to Silva, Kape and Mokaev got into a street fight prior to their UFC 304 clash.

After a series of canceled bouts due to several reasons, Kape is finally set to make his octagon return at UFC 304 in a flyweight bout against Mokaev. The pay-per-view event is scheduled to take place on July 27 at Co-op Live in Manchester.

Kape has already boasted about his skill in street fighting, and now there's firsthand evidence to support his claim. 'Star Boy's' training partner, Silva, disclosed that the Portuguese is already one up on his upcoming opponent. 'Lord Assassin' claimed that following some online trash talk between the two, Kape bloodied up Mokaev at the UFC Performance Institute (PI) months ago.

Silva spoke to AG Fight and said:

''Manel Kape hit Mokaev here outside the gym a while ago. He elbowed Mokaev in the head on the street bro.”

The Brazilian continued:

''Bro, he caught Mokaev at the entrance here to the [UFC] PI. He headbutted him and elbowed him in the street. He opened Mokaev’s head a week before his fight. He’s a psychopath, and I was going to spar with him that day.''

Kape is currently ranked eighth in the flyweight division and holds a professional record of 19 wins and six losses. 'Starboy' has won 11 fights via knockout, five via submission, and three via decision. In his last octagon outing at UFC 293, he defeated Felipe Dos Santos via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, the sixth-ranked flyweight contender Mokaev, holds a professional record of 12 wins and zero losses. 'The Punisher' is coming off a unanimous decision win against Alex Perez at UFC Vegas 87.

Manel Kape previews Muhammad Mokaev clash at UFC 304

Manel Kape is eyeing the No. 1 contender spot following his win over Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 304.

Given that both Kape and Mokaev are riding high notes, 'Starboy' is certain that handling Mokaev his first career defeat will set him up for a fight with UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja.

During an interview with Grind City Media, Kape expressed his thoughts on the matchup, saying:

''Mokaev is the youngest fighter right now. He’s been making a lot of noise, he’s (on a) six-win streak. So, there has to be someone. That someone is me that has to shut down this.''

Check out Manel Kape's comments below (12:13):

