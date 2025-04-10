Jean Silva shakes on a hilarious tattoo bet for Bryce Mitchell fight with an MMA reporter [Video]

Jean Silva recently locked in a quirky tattoo bet with an MMA journalist ahead of his upcoming fight against Bryce Mitchell. Silva is poised to square off against Mitchell in a featherweight clash at UFC 314, going down this weekend at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
The rivalry between Silva and Mitchell has only intensified in the buildup to their matchup. During the UFC 314 media day, ‘Lord’ issued a stern warning, suggesting Mitchell could be staring down the barrel of a second knockout loss that might end the American’s career.
In a recent interview with FULL SEND MMA’s Shawny Mack, Silva doubled down on his prediction of a knockout victory over 'Thug Nasty'. During the conversation, Mack proposed that if the Brazilian delivered on his promise, he would get Silva’s face tattooed on his body. Silva eagerly accepted the challenge and cheekily suggested that Mack have the ink done by this Sunday.
Check out the conversation between Jean Silva and Shawny Mack below:
'Lord' remains undefeated in his four UFC appearances since earning his contract through 'Dana White’s Contender Series' in September 2023. His most recent outing came at UFC Seattle in February, where he secured a dominant first-round knockout victory over Melsik Baghdasaryan.
Meanwhile, Mitchell is coming off a third-round knockout win over Kron Gracie at UFC 310 in December. Despite that victory, 'Thug Nasty' finds himself in the most turbulent stretch of his career to date, having suffered two stoppage losses in his last three outings.
Jean Silva reveals inspiration behind the 'lock' tattoo on his chest
Jean Silva sports several tattoos across his upper body, but the 'lock' inked on his chest carries a distinct presence. In an interview with MMA Fighting last month, 'Lord' opened up about the significance it carries for him:
"The lock has a diamond with mother’s name right under it, so no one can touch these emotions. Here’s the heart, my happiness. And the lock symbolizes many things. And it’s an old lock from a Nordic era, before Christ, so maybe it’s a lock that only real emotions can open. It’s basically that. Only real people are by my side."