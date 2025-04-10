Jean Silva shakes on a hilarious tattoo bet for Bryce Mitchell fight with an MMA reporter [Video]

Jean Silva recently locked in a quirky tattoo bet with an MMA journalist ahead of his upcoming fight against Bryce Mitchell. Silva is poised to square off against Mitchell in a featherweight clash at UFC 314, going down this weekend at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The rivalry between Silva and Mitchell has only intensified in the buildup to their matchup. During the UFC 314 media day, ‘Lord’ issued a stern warning, suggesting Mitchell could be staring down the barrel of a second knockout loss that might end the American’s career.

In a recent interview with FULL SEND MMA’s Shawny Mack, Silva doubled down on his prediction of a knockout victory over 'Thug Nasty'. During the conversation, Mack proposed that if the Brazilian delivered on his promise, he would get Silva’s face tattooed on his body. Silva eagerly accepted the challenge and cheekily suggested that Mack have the ink done by this Sunday.

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the conversation between Jean Silva and Shawny Mack below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

'Lord' remains undefeated in his four UFC appearances since earning his contract through 'Dana White’s Contender Series' in September 2023. His most recent outing came at UFC Seattle in February, where he secured a dominant first-round knockout victory over Melsik Baghdasaryan.

Meanwhile, Mitchell is coming off a third-round knockout win over Kron Gracie at UFC 310 in December. Despite that victory, 'Thug Nasty' finds himself in the most turbulent stretch of his career to date, having suffered two stoppage losses in his last three outings.

Ad

Jean Silva reveals inspiration behind the 'lock' tattoo on his chest

Jean Silva sports several tattoos across his upper body, but the 'lock' inked on his chest carries a distinct presence. In an interview with MMA Fighting last month, 'Lord' opened up about the significance it carries for him:

"The lock has a diamond with mother’s name right under it, so no one can touch these emotions. Here’s the heart, my happiness. And the lock symbolizes many things. And it’s an old lock from a Nordic era, before Christ, so maybe it’s a lock that only real emotions can open. It’s basically that. Only real people are by my side."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Pandey With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,700 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.



His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.



Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.



Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.



Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.