Jean Silva gets honest about how he wants Bryce Mitchell fight at UFC 314 to play out, addresses opponent's recent public comments

With their matchup just days away, Jean Silva addressed his UFC 314 opponent Bryce Mitchell. The Brazilian star spoke to the UFC's official news team, and didn't hold back regarding his true feelings about 'Thug Nasty,' who is among the most controversial fighters on the UFC roster.

Ad

According to Silva, he is relishing the chance to fight Mitchell, who he has vowed to punish. He has been a thorn on 'Thug Nasty's' side, mocking him. This has led to the matchup taking on a personal complexion. Silva, though, is loving every minute of it.

"I hope he doesn't give in and succumb in the first round, because I would really like to have some fun with this guy."

Ad

Trending

Mitchell, however, has approached the buildup to the bout differently, accusing Silva of trying to possess him with demons due to a series of nightmares he has had. Naturally, Silva is not a fan of such claims.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I'm not loving some of the stuff he's saying, obviously. And I hopefully he's just trying to sell the fight, because if he really means what he's saying, it's like that dude is messed up in the head."

Ad

Check out Jean Silva's thoughts on his upcoming UFC 314 fight with Bryce Mitchell (0:54):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Silva has also taken aim at Mitchell's other beliefs, especially his belief in the Flat Earth conspiracy theory, which has attained a certain level of appeal among some UFC fighters. In fact, a fellow Brazilian countryman of Silva's in former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa, appears to believe in the Flat Earth concept.

Jean Silva is undefeated in the UFC

At UFC 314, Jean Silva will face the highest-profile opponent of his career in Bryce Mitchell, with whom he is feuding. In doing so, he will put his unbeaten 12-fight win streak on the line in the hopes of climbing the featherweight rankings, as he is still outside of the top 15. Meanwhile, Mitchell is ranked #13.

Ad

Check out Jean Silva's TKO of Melsik Baghdasaryan:

Expand Tweet

Of Silva's consecutive 12 wins, four took place in the UFC, all of which have ended by either TKO or knockout. In fact, Silva has only ever gone to decision once, on Dana White's Contender Series against Kevin Vallejos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.