In the wake of Bryce Mitchell's demonic accusations, Sean Strickland shares the "best way to find God"

Sean Strickland recently commented on Bryce Mitchell’s ongoing struggles and offered him an unconventional solution. Mitchell, who will fight Jean Silva at UFC 314, has been vocal about his mental battles since the first press conference for the event.

Mitchell insisted that he has been suffering from relentless nightmares, stating:

“These demons surround me and try to fight me and provoke me to anger. And then the dream will switch, and they’ll send beautiful women to try to get me to lust and cheat on my wife. Satan is using two of my weaknesses to try and expose the evil in my own heart, which is anger and lust. However, where I am weak, the Lord is strong. I’m not just fighting a man on April 12...I’m fighting a man possessed by a legion of demons."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments below:

Strickland previously advised Mitchell to seek therapy, believing that his distress was more about anxiety than supernatural forces. In response to Mitchell’s claims of demonic nightmares and his belief that Jean Silva is “possessed,” Strickland suggested that the best way to find God is to buy a $3,000 dual bike and ride with friends.

Responding to Mitchell's comments via Instagram stories, Strickland wrote:

"Buy a 3k [$3000] duel sport and ride with your boys. Best way to find God LOL."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Sean Strickland offers advise to Bryce Mitchell. [Screenshot courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Jean Silva reacts to Bryce Mitchell's recent accusations

Jean Silva dismissed Bryce Mitchell’s claims of demonic possession, attributing them to fear rather than supernatural forces. Mitchell recently claimed that demons have haunted his dreams since their press conference, where Silva taunted him with a globe and led chants against him.

In response, Silva argued that Mitchell is merely anxious about their fight and suggested his struggles with temptation are just natural instincts. He took to X and wrote:

"Bryce, two things, these are not demons, it’s just you being afraid to face me and second about the beautiful women you have a hormone called testosterone and you probably have problems with it. Just be ready for April 12th, because I will be.”

Check out Jean Silva's X post below:

