"Just how hard does Josh Emmett punch?" - Fans react to Bryce Mitchell's bizarre video of him explaining lust-filled dreams featuring demonic attacks

Bryce Mitchell last entered the octagon in December, defeating Kron Gracie via third-round knockout at UFC 310. 'Thug Nasty' appeared set to face Israeli prospect Ilay Barzilay in a grappling event at Karate Combat 53, however, he was pulled from the matchup and booked to face rising star Jean Silva at UFC 314.

The No.13-ranked featherweight recently shared a video on social media, asking fans to pray for him while accusing his upcoming opponent of sending demons his way, stating:

"I need all my Christian warriors to pray for me that I will have peaceful sleep. Every single night since the day before the press conference, I've had demonic dreams. Legions of demons that are attacking me every single time I sleep and not one time have I seen any peaceful sleep since that day. These demons surround me and they try to fight me and provoke me to anger and then the dream will switch and they'll send beautiful women and they're trying to get me to lust, to cheat on my wife."

Mitchell continued:

"Satan's using two of my weaknesses to try to expose the evil in my own heart, which is anger and lust... I'm not just fighting a man on April 12th. I'm fighting a man possessed by a legion of demons. When I simply said the name Jesus, he was provoked to maliciousness and he started barking like a dog and chanting, 'F you, F you, F you'."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments on being surrounded by demons below:

Fans shared their reactions to Mitchell's video. @UnsytedParasyte questioned how hard Josh Emmett hits:

"Just how hard does Josh Emmett punch?"

@FrctalB4ss claimed that the No.13-ranked featherweight is preparing excuses for his upcoming bout:

"lmao, he know he is cooked to the bone, already making excuses for the beating Silva is going to put him through."

@ITSDAFANTA advised 'Thug Nasty' to pull out of the bout:

"Just say you don’t want to fight Jean Silva and get it over with. This is straight up embarrassing"

@ABoredBochur joked that Adolf Hilter may be the one coming to him in his dreams:

"Maybe it's Hitler and his cronies asking for another fishing trip?"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Bryce Mitchell previously claimed Jean Silva needs to be humbled

Jean Silva was quick to call out Bryce Mitchell following his first-round TKO victory over Melsik Baghdasaryan at UFC Fight Night 252 last month. The No.13-ranked featherweight took to X in the immediate aftermath to claim that he will humble the rising star, posting:

"Theres only one LORD. and it aint u fool u needa country a** whoopin. it will humble u just rite"

Check out the post from Bryce Mitchell below:

Silva responded that he would beat Mitchell until the latter realized that the Earth was round. It will mark the first ranked opponent of his UFC career after picking up four finishes in four bouts since making his promotional debut last January.

