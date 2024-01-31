Jeong Yeong Lee record: Who is the only fighter to defeat the South Korean?

Jeong Yeong Lee is a 28-year-old MMA fighter who hails from South Korea. 'The Korean Tiger' competes as a featherweight and has an MMA record of 10-1.

Lee started his professional MMA journey in February 2014 and won three fights in a row. His fourth fight took place in June 2017 when he locked horns with Se Yeong Kim at Road FC 39. The night did not go well for Lee as he suffered the first loss of his professional career. 'The Korean Tiger' was outclassed by his opponent for the majority of the two-round fight and lost the bout via unanimous decision.

Lee bounced back from the loss and went on to build an impressive seven-fight win streak. The South Korean fighter was last seen in action in February 2023. The 28-year-old went up against Zha Yi at UFC Fight Night 218 and defeated him via split decision.

Jeong Yeong Lee record: When will 'The Korean Tiger' compete next?

Jeong Yeong Lee is all set to return to action soon. The 28-year-old will compete on the upcoming UFC Fight Night 235 card. Lee will go toe-to-toe against Blake Wilder in a featherweight clash in the prelims of the event, which is set to take place on Feb. 3 at the UFC APEX Facility in Paradise, Nevada.

The card will be headlined by a middleweight clash between Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov. The co-main event will feature a thrilling lightweight scrap between Drew Dober and Renato Moicano.

Other prominent names like Randy Brown, Themba Gorimbo, and Molly McCann will also fight at UFC Fight Night 235.

Below is a list of all the fights scheduled for the event:

Main Card

Main event: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov - middleweight

Co-main event: Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober - lightweight

Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov - welterweight

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov - middleweight

Gilbert Urbina vs. Charles Radtke - welterweight

Viviane Araújo vs. Natália Silva - flyweight

Preliminary Card

Luana Carolina vs. Julija Stoliarenko - flyweight

Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbiţă - strawweight

Azat Maksum vs. Charles Johnson - flyweight

Themba Gorimbo vs. Pete Rodriguez - welterweight

Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Blake Bilder - featherweight

Landon Quiñones vs. Marquel Mederos - lightweight

Thomas Petersen vs. Jamal Pogues - heavyweight