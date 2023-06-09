Jeremy Miado compares Thai food with Filipino: “I’d still take Pinoy food over it all day”

Juggling time between Thailand and the Philippines, Filipino strawweight Jeremy Miado has become accustomed to eating Thai food but still prefers those from his home country.

‘The Jaguar’ hails from Albay province in the Philippines but is currently staying in Bangkok and training with Marrok Force. Jeremy Miado said early on he struggled adjusting to his new surroundings but eventually adapted to it.

He recently shared his transition experience with ONE Championship ahead of his scheduled return to action this week, where among the things he talked about was the food.

The 32-year-old said:

“I think it’s pretty much the same. The difference maybe is the people in the streets. In the Philippines, people are kind of impatient and they’d honk their horns all the time on the road but here, they’re pretty patient. I don’t hear many horns on the streets. Maybe that’s the only thing I miss.

He continued:

“I love eating Tom Yum, and of course their noodles are top notch. But I’d still take Pinoy food over it all day. The problem here is sometimes the food is too spicy. When I was new here, I said just put a little bit of spice in it, but that ‘little bit of spice’ is one entire spoon. So now, I’m saying don’t put spice on it all.”

Jeremy Miado will be back in action on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

Waiting for him is elite wrestler and ONE newcomer Mansur Malachiev of Russia in a strawweight clash, part of a 10-fight offering happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The event is available in U.S. primetime and is free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jeremy Miado is currently on a four-fight winning run and is looking to extend it further to solidify his push for a world title shot down the line.

Mansur Malachiev, meanwhile, is out to introduce himself to his new home on a winning note. He is carrying an unblemished 10-0 record built from his campaign in the Russian circuit.

The noted wrestler has made his intentions known that he wants to rock the strawweight class and eventually dominate it.

