Jeremy Miado says he’s been dipping his toes in ‘as many fields as possible’ ahead of ONE Fight Night 11 return

At ONE Fight Night 11, Jeremy Miado will be stepping into the biggest fight of his life.

Currently riding the best win streak of his career, ‘The Jaguar’ has produced four consecutive finishes to find himself among the upper echelons of the strawweight division.

Following his stoppage wins over Lito Adiwang and Danial Williams last year, Miado will look to continue his momentum through 2023 when he faces debuting superstar Mansur Malachiev on June 9.

Malachiev has a huge opportunity on his hands to shake up the entire division with a win. With a perfect record alongside eight finishes, many are expect him to shine.

But there are big stakes at play for Miado as well.

With another win, he would solidify his chance to compete for the strawweight world championship against the current titleholder Jarred Brooks.

It’s no puzzle what his opponent will try to do on fight night given his strong grappling background. As a result, Miado will come prepared in that department and other aspects.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Jeremy Miado revealed that his approach for this fight has been to work on his overall game.

He said:

“I’ve just been really dipping my toes in as many fields as possible before the fight to be better prepared for it.”

ONE Fight Night 11 will air live and free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Poll : 0 votes