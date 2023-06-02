Jeremy Miado talks about training with Southside MMA ahead of Mansur Malachiev fight

Jeremy Miado detailed his move from Marrok Force to Southside MMA ahead of his return to the ring at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video.

‘The Jaguar’ has scored four-straight highlight-reel-worthy knockouts and is on the cusp of earning a ONE world title opportunity against reigning strawweight champion Jarred Brooks. With the stakes higher than ever, Miado is taking no chances. Ahead of his return, Miado shed some light on why he switched up his gym ahead of his clash with undefeated Russian debutant Mansur Malachiev:

“I’m still technically with Marrok Force, but I think they just paid me to carry the name of their gym during fights that’s why I joined Southside... I’m training with coach DJ Jackson and coach Gold, and there’s a lot of others I’ve trained with in the past. There’s a lot more MMA fighters here as well and I think this is a much better situation for me.”

Jeremy Miado is taking a big risk by accepting a bout with the relatively unknown Mansur Malachiev. A win for ‘The Jaguar’ will almost certainly put him in line for a world title fight. On the other hand, a loss at the hands of a debuting fighter could quickly push him back down the ladder while giving way to a new contender in one of the promotion’s most stacked divisions.

Mansur Malachiev will enter the bout with a perfect 10-0 record. With finishes coming in eight of those victories, fans won’t want to miss this contest as it is practically guaranteed to end with someone going to sleep, one way or another.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

Watch the full interview below:

