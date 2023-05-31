Jeremy Miado gives weight update ahead of ONE Fight Night 11 clash with Mansur Malachiev

Marrok Force standout Jeremy Miado is taking the proper precautions in order to make weight and hydration for his return to the ring at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video.

‘The Jaguar’ will head to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9 for a clash with Russian standout Mansur Malachiev. With the bout less than two weeks away, Miado is in early preparations for weigh-ins.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan, the Filipino striker confirmed that his food intake has not changed much, but he expressed concerns over meeting the required hydration levels:

“When it comes to food, I’ve not been holding back on it ‘cause I’m like around 58, 59kgs right now. I only need like a week to drop my weight by about two kilograms, but I’m more concerned about my hydration levels.”

Jeremy Miado’s concerns are understandable considering how he missed hydration for his ONE on Prime Video 3 clash with Danial Williams last October.

Currently riding a four-fight win streak, ‘The Jaguar’ has a lot on the line as he finds himself on the cusp of a potential ONE world title opportunity. If Jeremy Miado can make it five in a row, he will probably solidify his spot atop the strawweight rankings, setting up an inevitable clash with reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks.

Getting his fifth-straight win will be easier said than done as he meets an undefeated Russian wrestler with 10 career wins, eight coming by way of finish.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9

