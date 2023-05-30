Jeremy Miado gives training update about preparations for Mansur Malachiev

Jeremy Miado is training in Thailand to properly prepare for the challenge that Mansur Malachiev is sure to present.

Nearly eight months removed from his last appearance inside the Circle, Filipino fan favorite Jeremy Miado will make his long-awaited return as he prepares to welcome undefeated Russian debutant Mansure Malachiev to ONE Championship. The two strawweight standouts are set to scrap inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok as the promotion presents ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video.

Less than two weeks before returning to the legendary venue, Jeremy Miado sat down with the promotion to discuss his training for the contest.

“Yeah, I really did have to wait a bit for this fight to happen,” Miado said. “It’s been almost like six, seven months since I last fought. Right now, I’m training here in Phuket, Thailand and I decided to come here to make sure my striking and takedown defense improves in time.”

‘The Jaguar’ heads into the bout riding a four-fight win streak dating back to 2019, all four victories coming by way of knockout. One more big win could potentially put him in line for a crack at the reigning ONE strawweight world champion, Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks. Of course, that will be easier said than done as he takes on Mansur Malachiev, an undefeated submission machine that is yet to taste defeat.

Malachiev is 10-0 in his mixed martial arts career, finishing eight of his opponents thus far. With a win over Jeremy Miado, Malachiev could effectively shake up an otherwise stacked strawweight division and immediately introduce himself as a legitimate title contender.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9

Poll : 0 votes