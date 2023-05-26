Jeremy Miado received sage advice from Fabricio Andrade about hydration process

Fighting under ONE Championship, Filipino strawweight Jeremy Miado must comply with the promotion's innovative weight and hydration process to be able to compete safely.

It is something he said he struggled with early on but learned to adapt to thanks to fellow fighter and reigning ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade.

Unlike other organizations, ONE has banned weight reduction by way of dehydration, instead choosing to promote a system that ensures that athletes are hydrated, fit, and healthy ahead of their bouts.

Through the program it implements, the focus is on athlete safety with a “walking weight” competition which is done through multiple weigh-ins and hydration tests before and during fight week. The “walking weight” will be tracked on a regular basis throughout the period that the athlete is contracted to ONE.

The weigh-in program was established after consultation with ONE’s medical and competition teams.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Jeremy Miado discussed how one of his conversations with Fabricio Andrade aided him in dealing and complying with ONE’s groundbreaking weigh-in and hydration process.

‘The Jaguar’ said:

“The only person I talked about it with was Fabricio Andrade when we were on the same card in Malaysia. When he found out that I struggled with hydration, he gave me advice on how to do it properly next time around.”

Jeremy Miado is to go through the weigh-ins and hydration tests once again as he returns to action on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The Marrok Force standout will battle ONE-debuting Mansur Malachiev in a feature strawweight mixed martial arts clash.

Jeremy Miado is coming off his fourth straight win last October against Australian-Thai fighter Danial Williams.

ONE Fight Night 11 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

