Jeremy Miado says he was gaining momentum against Lito Adiwang before fight-ending injury

Jeremy Miado believes he would have eventually defeated Lito Adiwang even if the latter did not get injured in their first encounter.

‘The Jaguar’ made this assertion in a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, highlighting how prior to the unfortunate turn of events against ‘Thunder Kid,’ he was already gaining momentum.

The 30-year-old Marrok Force affiliate said:

“The fight ended in round 2, but as you can see in the replay, I connected on a ton of leg kicks in the first round. He was also connecting on kicks, but I was able to check them in round 2 and I got my momentum. I was able to counterstrike and set up my own combinations before the injury happened.”

Check out the interview below:

Jeremy Miado took on Lito Adiwang in March last year at ONE X in Japan. The two went back-and-forth in the early goings with telling hits. But just as the contest was about to pick up in the second round, Adiwang’s right knee buckled, leaving him unable to continue and absorbing a technical knockout defeat.

Deprived of a definitive finish last time around, Miado looks to have one when he faces off against his rival once again at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Jeremy Miado is coming off a loss in his last fight in June, bowing to Russian Mansur Malachiev by submission in the opening round. The defeat was his first in his last five fights and something he looks to redeem himself from.

Lito Adiwang, for his part, made a successful return from the knee injury he incurred in September, defeating Indonesian Adrian Mattheis by TKO just 23 seconds into their match.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live on US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.