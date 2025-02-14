Jeremy Miado says he threw everything in his arsenal in Gilbert Nakatani victory: “I put everything in there”

Jeremy Miado put everything he had into getting back into the win column at ONE Fight Night 28. Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Miado was sitting on a four-fight losing streak and in desperate need of a victory.

After three rounds of intense back-and-forth action in their flyweight MMA joust, that's exactly what 'The Jaguar' got.

Miado bested American-Japanese standout Gilbert Nakatani via unanimous decision, marking his first win on martial arts' biggest global stage since October 2022.

Speaking with Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post immediately following the fight, Miado knew that the only way to get the result he needed was to put everything he had into training camp and then execute his game plan inside the ring. He said:

"Yeah, that’s why I put everything in there in this match. Even if it’s not that long of a camp, I tried to do my best with the help of my coaches to get to that condition."

Miado improved his overall MMA record to 11-8, but more importantly, the 32-year-old may have found a new lease on life in the sport.

Jeremy Miado finds success in new weight class at ONE Fight Night 28

Aiding Jeremy Miado in his victory at ONE Fight Night 28 was a brand-new weight class.

After establishing himself as a mainstay in the strawweight division for years, 'The Jaguar' made the move up to flyweight in hopes of mitigating a strenuous weight cut and recovery process. Needless to say, the experiment was a success.

Miado said:

"Yeah, it was tough for me to make weight. I can make weight, but it’s hard to recover. I always step up in the ring or in the Circle not 100% recovered. Now, I’m in my normal weight fighting in the flyweight division. So I feel good."

Now backed by a big win, a new weight class, and renewed vigor, what's next for Miado?

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 28 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

