Jeremy Miado says wrestling skills will survive Mansur Malachiev test: “I’m sure my wrestling will definitely hold up”

At ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, Jeremy Miado will return to the circle for the biggest fight of his career.

While the Filipino contender has got some big wins on his record over the course of his journey, none can compare to the current win streak he's currently on; by far the most impressive run that he has put together.

Miado will face off with undefeated Russian Mansur Malachiev, looking to add a fifth consecutive win at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

His opponent, Malachiev, is set for his ONE Championship debut. And there’s plenty of hype surrounding his arrival thanks to the success that he has achieved across Europe.

As a result, the stakes are high for Miado. A loss would significantly set him back, but a win here would solidify his case for a shot at the strawweight world championship, currently in possession of ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks.

It’s no secret what an opponent like Malachiev brings to the table and ‘The Jaguar’ believes that his constantly evolving game will be able to deal with the Russian’s grappling offense.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Jeremy Miado spoke about his opponent's wrestling base and how he expects to answer any questions that it poses to him:

“Definitely. In my last few fights, my improved wrestling skills allowed me to be more comfortable in throwing out strikes since I’m sure my wrestling will definitely hold up and I know how to get out of those situations.”

ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, headlined by Regian Eersel defending his lightweight Muay Thai world championship against Dmitry Menshikov, will be available live and free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription.

