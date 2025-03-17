Jeremy Stephens discusses upcoming shock UFC return, says bout against BKFC star remains another priority

Jeremy Stephens recently disclosed the unique terms of his new UFC contract and expressed interest in a bout against a BKFC star. He admitted that it is a gamble, but hopes it would pay off like his bare-knuckle deal did.

Stephens' UFC return was made official by the promotion as they announced he will be competing against Mason Jones at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo. His deal with the promotion follows his impressive win over Eddie Alvarez in BKFC, which set records for the promotion in Philadelphia.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Stephens disclosed that his UFC return is only a one-fight deal rather than the multi-fight deal that others typically sign. 'Lil' Heathen' mentioned that he is hoping to make a statement in his octagon return and is envisioning a lucrative BKFC bout against Mike Perry immediately after:

"I see me going back to [BKFC]. I'd like to fight Mike Perry, someone big. You know, if there's some opportunity there in UFC, that's for sure too, bro. I'm not worried about any of that. That's the opportunity that comes with winning, that's what gets me excited."

Check out Jeremy Stephens' comments below:

Jeremy Stephens says he agreed to a win/show agreement with UFC

Jeremy Stephens also said that he agreed to a win/show agreement with the UFC because of the risks vs. reward involved.

During the aforementioned appearance, Stephens mentioned that he is basically betting on himself just like he did in BKFC and remains hopeful that the risk will be worth the reward:

"I'm betting on myself again. I could have got a bag from the UFC or it was show/win... I was like, 'You know what? I'm gonna bet on me again'... Fu*king right I [took the show/win]... It's gonna be better and bigger, so I'm betting on me. And I'm doing this for the love and support that I've gotten... It's just a one and done, dude."

Check out Jeremy Stephens' comments below:

