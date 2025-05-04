Jeremy Stephens equals the record for most losses in UFC history, fans react: "Still the hardest-hitting 145er around"

Jeremy Stephens stepped back into the UFC octagon in his hometown of Des Moines, Iowa, facing Mason Jones at UFC on ESPN 67. But the homecoming didn't go as planned, as Stephens dropped a unanimous decision loss (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) to the surging Welshman.
This marks Stephens’ 19th career loss in the UFC, tying him with veteran Clay Guida for the most in promotional history. Despite the defeat, Stephens showed flashes of the trademark grit that’s made him a fan favorite for nearly two decades.
Check out the X post below (Please note Guida and Stephens both have 19 losses on their UFC record):
Jones, however, was sharper and more versatile, especially in the third round, where his grappling nullified Stephens' power striking. He extended his winning streak to five after a successful return from Cage Warriors.
Several fans took to X to react to Stephens' loss, writing:
"Going out, breaking records like a true OG."
"He fought insanely good talent throughout his career and rarely lost dominantly. Sucks that he'll have that label."
"Bro bangs [though]. So it's all good."
"Jose Aldo was getting rocked by him before the fluke body shot."
"Still the hardest hitting 145er around."
"His best fight was against Dennis Bermudez the streets will never forget!"
Stephens stands out in the UFC as one of the most entertaining fighters of all time. In over 35 UFC appearances, he’s earned six Fight of the Night bonuses, three Knockout of the Night awards, and a Performance of the Night for his brutal KO win against Josh Emmett. He also holds the second-most knockdowns in UFC history (18), tied with Anderson Silva. The American fighter holds a professional MMA record of 29-22 (1 NC).