Jeremy Stephens reacts to his quick submission loss to Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 31

Jeremy Stephens had a torrid time at UFC Vegas 31 as he lost to Mateusz Gamrot in 65 seconds. The fight went to the ground almost immediately, courtesy of a takedown by Gamrot. The Polish fighter was quick to find a kimura and finish the fight.

Stephens reacted to his performance and uploaded a tweet on Twitter to congratulate Gamrot and his team.

"Feel I let a lot of people down tonight. Not my best performance, congrats to Gamrot and his team. Hope to get a quick turn around to show the world once again what I’m made of," Jeremy Stephens tweeted.

While it was a bad day at the office for Stephens, Gamrot continued on his amazing run. With the win, he extended his record to a mightily impressive 19-1-1NC. The Polish martial artist's only loss was a split decision against Guram Kutateladze. However, he did take the fight on short notice.

It was a nightmare for Stephens as this was his return to the lightweight division. He had a lot of trouble with cutting weight at featherweight, and hence he finally moved back up. This loss puts his future in the UFC under question as he has been without a win in his last six fights so far. In addition, Stephens has also set the record for most losses in UFC history.

Jeremy Stephens and his canceled fight against Drakkar Klose

Jeremy Stephens' lightweight clash against Drakkar Klose was called off at the start of UFC Vegas 24. Klose was forced to pull out of the fight owing to an injury he suffered at the face-offs against Stephens.

Klose claimed he harmed himself in the aftermath of a hard push from Stephens. This resulted in a lot of backlash from the fans who were eagerly waiting to watch this fight. Jeremy Stephens shoved Klose for reportedly being "too close to his face."

This co-main event is going to be spicy!@LiLHeathenMMA and @drakkarklose have to separated after they get a bit to Klose for comfort at the face-offs!#UFCVegas24 | Sat 1am | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/v7GBkXpc21 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 16, 2021

This does bring up the question of fighters being too aggressive during face-offs, and this was one of the rare instances which culminated in a cancelation.

