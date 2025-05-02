Jeremy Stephens vows to put Mason Jones in "the morgue" in promotional return at UFC Des Moines: "I got delusions"

UFC lightweight Jeremy Stephens recently shared his predictions on the Mason Jones fight this weekend. 'Lil' Heathen' expresses his desire to treat fans with a spectacular victory, leaving his opponent in "the morgue."

Ad

Stephens is scheduled to make his return to the UFC on May 3 at Wells Fargo Arena in his hometown of Des Moines, Iowa, after nearly-three years of different promotional activities.

In the recently held press conference, the 38-year-old had this to say about his upcoming fight:

"I wanna put him in the f****** morgue. Bring this pain to purpose. I got goals, I got delusions. This is just a little gas stop for the ultimate goal, the dreams. Just an opponent, just like anybody else."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"So, that's all I need. Just an opponent, just a name, so I can put a f****** toe tag on him, whoop his a** to do it here on my hometown. That's all I needed to get back here in the UFC, where I f****** built this shit."

Check out Jeremy Stephens' comments below (4:10):

Ad

Ad

After 34 fights in the promotion, Stephens left the UFC in late January 2022. Since then, he has fought in PFL, BKFC, and boxing. Fans are excited to witness his return as he looks to make a successful comeback in his hometown.

Jeremy Stephens details on how his UFC return materialized

Jeremy Stephens recently touched on how his UFC return came to be. He recalls getting a late-night text from CEO Dana White and how thrilled he was to get the opportunity. 'Lil' Heathen' credits his wife for initiating the conversation, prompting him to text White regarding a potential comeback to the promotion.

Ad

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Stephens had this to say:

"[My wife's] like, 'You should shoot Dana a text.' They just announced the Iowa card shortly after I fought in bare knuckle. I shoot him the message, turn off my phone, and I go and spend the whole week in Des Moines. I got a message at one in the morning [from Dana White] like, 'Hey, man, I lost my phone contacts. I've been trying to get a hold of you. I'll have Hunter contact you."

Ad

Check out Jeremy Stephens' comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.