Jeremy Stephens vows to put Mason Jones in "the morgue" in promotional return at UFC Des Moines: "I got delusions"

UFC lightweight Jeremy Stephens recently shared his predictions on the Mason Jones fight this weekend. 'Lil' Heathen' expresses his desire to treat fans with a spectacular victory, leaving his opponent in "the morgue."
Stephens is scheduled to make his return to the UFC on May 3 at Wells Fargo Arena in his hometown of Des Moines, Iowa, after nearly-three years of different promotional activities.
In the recently held press conference, the 38-year-old had this to say about his upcoming fight:
"I wanna put him in the f****** morgue. Bring this pain to purpose. I got goals, I got delusions. This is just a little gas stop for the ultimate goal, the dreams. Just an opponent, just like anybody else."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
He continued:
"So, that's all I need. Just an opponent, just a name, so I can put a f****** toe tag on him, whoop his a** to do it here on my hometown. That's all I needed to get back here in the UFC, where I f****** built this shit."
Check out Jeremy Stephens' comments below (4:10):
After 34 fights in the promotion, Stephens left the UFC in late January 2022. Since then, he has fought in PFL, BKFC, and boxing. Fans are excited to witness his return as he looks to make a successful comeback in his hometown.
Jeremy Stephens details on how his UFC return materialized
Jeremy Stephens recently touched on how his UFC return came to be. He recalls getting a late-night text from CEO Dana White and how thrilled he was to get the opportunity. 'Lil' Heathen' credits his wife for initiating the conversation, prompting him to text White regarding a potential comeback to the promotion.
Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Stephens had this to say:
"[My wife's] like, 'You should shoot Dana a text.' They just announced the Iowa card shortly after I fought in bare knuckle. I shoot him the message, turn off my phone, and I go and spend the whole week in Des Moines. I got a message at one in the morning [from Dana White] like, 'Hey, man, I lost my phone contacts. I've been trying to get a hold of you. I'll have Hunter contact you."
Check out Jeremy Stephens' comments below: