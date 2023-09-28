Jessa Khan compares her preparation for the IBJJF Worlds and ONE debut: “I train very hard no matter what”

Jessa Khan has not made any significant changes to her training regime ahead of her ONE Championship debut this Friday night. After capturing the IBJJF world championship earlier this year, Khan turned her attention toward finally competing inside the Circle and only had one opponent in mind; submission sensation Danielle Kelly.

Since signing off on a long-awaited rematch with the Silver Fox BJJ product, Khan has been training without a pause over the last three months in anticipation of a moment that is now only hours away.

She told the South China Morning Post:

“It was really good [experience competing at the IBJJF Worlds]. After I won that tournament, that’s when ONE reached out to me to do this super fight. Ever since then, I’ve been training for the past three months to get prepared for this.”

Jessa Khan and Danielle Kelly are no strangers to one another, having competed under the WNO banner in 2021. On that night, Khan saw her hand raised, scoring a decision victory against Kelly.

When asked if she’s doing anything different to prepare for a new and improved version of Danielle Kelly compared to the one she faced two years ago, Khan said:

“No, [I haven’t been doing anything differently]. I train for every fight, super fight, just as important. I’ve been training the same, I train very hard no matter what the event is.”

Besides their ONE Fight Night 14 showdown serving as a rematch, it will also be a history-making moment for the winner as they will be crowned the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion.

Will Jessa Khan make it two in a row against Danielle Kelly and claim her first ONE world title? There’s only one way to find out.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.