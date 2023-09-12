Jessa Khan credits BJJ success to famed Mendes brothers: “They’re giving us whatever we can to succeed”

At just 21 years old, Jessa Khan has seen a rapid rise to the top of the submission grappling game.

Signing with ONE Championship last year, the Cambodian-American competitor is yet to make her debut inside the circle. But that changes on September 29.

ONE Fight Night 14 is set to showcase some of the best female martial arts talent on the planet and it wouldn’t be complete without two high level grapplers at the top of the card.

In one of the night’s three world championship contests at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Khan will face Danielle Kelly for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion.

With an IBJJF world title already under her belt, she will look to secure a second world championship at such an early age in her career.

While Khan may have less experience than some of the competitors that she steps onto the mats with, she has great role models around her to draw lessons from.

Training at Art of Jiu Jitsu in California, she has improved her craft under the tutelage of two legendary competitors in submission grappling.

With Rafael and Guilherme Mendes at her side, the two former world champions couldn’t be better role models for an up-and-comer competitor with big ambitions.

In an interview with Alex Wendling, Jessa Khan spoke about the influence that training under the Mendes brothers has had on her career:

“I mean it definitely helps that Professor Guilherme and Rafael have experienced everything that we're going through now, so they kind of just give us tips about like how it was back in the day. They already know what to expect, so they're just trying to give us whatever we can to succeed.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.