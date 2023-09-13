Jessa Khan describes her jiu-jitsu as ‘a little bit of everything’ from different gyms growing up

At just 21 years old, Jessa Khan is competing at the highest level of submission grappling.

In her upcoming ONE Championship debut, she will look to continue a breakout year in which she has become an IBJJF world champion.

Now, she will look to secure a second world championship at ONE Fight Night 14, facing Danielle Kelly on September 29 for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship.

While she is still young in her professional career, Khan has gathered a lot of experience despite only contesting for a far shorter period than her opposite number.

But having already beaten Kelly back in 2021, the experience difference between the two may not be as wide a gap as you may initially expect.

One of the aspects of her career that Khan credits for this is her diverse game that comes from hopping around gyms early in her career. In an interview with Alex Wendling, Jessa Khan revealed that due to her dad’s military career, she was constantly moving around and finding new schools to train at before settling at Art Of Jiu-Jitsu (AOJ).

Taking different aspects from the gyms that she became a temporary member of, she believes that this has defined her style as a grappler ahead of her ONE Championship debut:

“Yeah, I mean, like you said, I moved around a lot. I've especially been to a bunch of different gyms throughout the years. I feel like I just picked up a little bit of everything throughout all those gyms, and that's how I formed my game.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.