Jessa Khan says focus will be on ‘going for a choke’ in Danielle Kelly rematch

Jessa Khan won’t be hunting for a trademark armbar submission when she runs it back versus Danielle Kelly in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 14.

The debutant, who enters this battle off a successful gold medal run at the 2023 IBJJF World Championships, is fired up to add another prestigious prize to her trophy cabinet inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, September 29.

Hence, the Cambodian-American competitor knows that the best way to gain the ONE atomweight submission grappling gold is to make a statement and go for something a little off her typical submission gallery.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post Martial Arts on Wednesday, the Art of Jiu-Jitsu Academy student is confident of her chances to wrap the single-round affair with a submission via choke.

Jessa Khan said:

“You can see me hitting a submission under the 10-minute mark. I’m looking to go for a choke. Not an armbar because the last time I tried that, she was very flexible. So this time, I’m going for a choke.”

Watch the interview here:

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt may not be known for her chokes, but with the guidance of Rafael and Guilherme Mendes, there truly isn’t anything she can’t go on to achieve in her young career.

Having stood on top of the podium at the Southeast Asian Games and the 2023 IBJJF Worlds, Jessa Khan is rightfully in a league of her own.

Only time will tell whether she can navigate past Kelly’s tricky guard game. But in a perfect world, a victory should be within touching distance for the 21-year-old superstar.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 14 bill live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

The female-led bill will be headlined by an interim atomweight MMA world title matchup between Stamp Fairtex and veteran Ham Seo Hee.