“The match is going to go the same way” – Jessa Khan expects to beat Danielle Kelly in rematch

Jessa Khan expects her upcoming submission grappling rematch against Daniellll to end the same way as their first meeting.

For a 21-year-old, Khan has established an impressive grappling resume. The Cambodian-American has secured several high-profile wins, including a 2021 decision victory against ONE Championship superstar Danielle Kelly.

On Friday, September 29, Jessa Khan will make her ONE debut against Danielle Kelly for the inaugural women’s atomweight submission grappling world title.

During an interview on The Shintaro Higashi Show, the 21-year-old had this to say about her high-stakes rematch at ONE Fight Night 14:

“She just had a really good defense, she was flexible…it was probably the best thing that she has in her game, just being very flexible. But yeah, I pretty much feel the match is going to go the same way it pretty much went two years ago.”

Jessa Khan hasn’t competed in the circle, but she's solidified herself as a world-class grappler. Earlier this year, Khan competed in the 2023 IBJJF World Championships and won a gold medal.

Khan’s upcoming opponent, Danielle Kelly, is no stranger to competing under the ONE banner. Kelly holds a three-match unbeaten run on the global stage with two $50,000 performance bonuses.

The Silver Fox BJJ affiliate last competed on February 24, defeating Ayaka Miura by unanimous decision.

Danielle Kelly vs. Jessa Khan will be the first of three world title matchups taking place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Following the highly-anticipated submission grappling rematch, Smilla Sundell will defend her women's strawweight Muay Thai world title against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, the women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion.

In the main event, Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee will fight for the interim women's atomweight MMA world title.

The female-led event, ONE Fight Night 14, can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29.