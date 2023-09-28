“I'm just gonna keep trying to attack” - Jessa Khan describes her fighting style ahead of her ONE Championship debut

At ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, surging BJJ stars Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan will face each other for the inaugural ONE women's atomweight submission grappling world title.

Kelly is on a three-fight unbeaten streak since debuting in ONE Championship last yeare, while Khan will be making her first appearance in the promotion. This difference in circle experience might prove intriguing as Khan already has a win over Kelly back two years ago.

Style-wise, the two BJJ black belts are quite similar in their approach - offense is the best defense. Both Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan are aggressive attack-based grapplers, which translated in their razor-close match at WNO Championships in 2021. That night, Khan won via a close decision.

Ahead of her bout with Kelly, Jessa Khan sat down with ONE Championship to talk about her style and how it translates in her match with ONE submission grappling star:

"I'm just very aggressive, very active, especially with the no-gi. People can't really hold me down. So I feel like that helps out with my game, because I just try to move a lot until I find a way to get to either a good position or to get to a submission. So that's what I'm pretty much gonna be doing. You don't really see any stalling or anything for me, that's not really part of my game. I'm just gonna keep trying to attack and put on good show for everyone. And, yeah, hopefully, I come out with the win."

Judging from this statement, we can say that we're in for a heart-stopping grappling bout at ONE Fight Night 14. Both grapplers will be coming out guns blazing and we'll hardly see a pause in the action.

After their first encounter in 2021, Jessa Khan went on to win a world title by earning the 2023 IBJJF World Championship for the female light featherweight division.

As for Kelly, the dashing and dangerous grappling star bounced around different organizations like Fury Pro Grappling, UFC Fight Pass Invitational, and finally ONE Championship, where she hasn't seen the losing column in three bouts so far.

ONE Fight Night 14 goes down on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.