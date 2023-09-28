Jessa Khan says Guilherme Mendes greatly influenced her jiu-jitsu style: “He helped develop my game”

IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan credits much of her evolution as an elite Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner to her professor, Guilherme Mendes.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video will host one of the promotion’s most anticipated debuts in recent memory when Jessa Khan finally steps inside the Circle for a long-awaited rematch with submission sensation Danielle Kelly.

Not only will the two women run back their 2021 classic that saw Khan score a decision victory, but the bout will also serve to crown the first-ever ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion.

Appearing on The Shintaro Higashi Show days ahead of her ONE world title bout with Danielle Kelly, Jessa Khan spoke about her years training under four-time BJJ world champion Guilherme Mendes:

“There are so many different styles [of Brazilian jiu-jitsu] that we train at AOJ. Professor Guilherme Mendes is like my main professor and he’s been pretty much with me since I was a little orange belt. He definitely helped develop my game."

She continued:

“Every year, we’re trying to add more tools to our game and get better. Right now our focus is on no-gi, and we’re working on techniques that will happen in our fight.”

Khan will need all the guidance she can get when she squares off with a much different version of Danielle Kelly than the one she met in 2021.

Kelly is currently undefeated inside the Circle, delivering elite-level performances against Mei Yamaguchi, Mariia Molchanova, and Ayaka Miura. If she can add another big win to her resume this Friday, Danielle Kelly will have both redemption and 26 pounds of gold around her waist.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.