Jessa Khan vows to do ‘whatever she can’ to tap out Danielle Kelly: “I'll definitely try my best to finish”

At ONE Fight Night 14, Jessa Khan will make her long-anticipated debut in ONE Championship.

Since signing with the promotion last year, the 21-year-old grappling prodigy has been securing accolades ahead of her first performance inside the circle.

Now owning the title of an IBJJF world champion, Khan is set to compete under the ONE Championship banner in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29.

At the Singapore Indoor Stadium, she will face Danielle Kelly for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship.

Looking to make an impact on her debut, the Cambodian-American competitor has the chance to become the promotion’s first female grappling champion in her introduction to the fans.

With so much at stake, Jessa Khan knows that she needs to focus on doing what she does best and letting the rest come naturally.

Having beaten Kelly back in 2021 via a decision win, this time around, she is looking to secure a submission win to make a statement on the global stage of the organization.

In an interview with ONE Championship, she spoke about searching for submissions during the contest and how she will take whatever opportunity is presented to her by her opponent:

“I've always been one to be very active with my submissions, no matter if it's arms, chokes, or legs. So that's just my game. And yeah, I mean, if I get the chance to get to her legs, I'll definitely try my best to finish."

"If not, I'll try to catch her arm or choke. Just whatever I can to get the submission in under 10 minutes. For sure.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.