Jessica Eye loses her cool amid Twitter meltdown as fan jokes about breakup - "Too soon'

Former UFC women's flyweight title challenger Jessica Eye recently had an absolute meltdown on Twitter seemingly after her breakup. 'Evil' bared it all in what is admittedly one of the worst days of her life, while also appearing to own up to her own mistakes.

Jessica Eye @jessicaevileye Today is definitely top 10 worst days I’ve had . 🥺 Today is definitely top 10 worst days I’ve had . 🥺

Eye revealed that she had briefly moved in with her partner, who was a pisces, only for him to leave her and move out of state.

Jessica Eye @jessicaevileye . We moved in together too We moved in together too 😩.

Jessica Eye @jessicaevileye But he left moved back out of state ☹️. But he left moved back out of state ☹️.

Amidst the meltdown a fan tried to lift up Eye's spirits by cracking a rather distateful joke.

'Evil' absolutely lost it and said in an uncharactertic outburst:

'F*ck You'

The fan immediately retracted, admitting that he might have joked about Eye's breakup too soon, to which 'Evil' agreed. The fan wrote:

"I was being funny and trying to make you laugh. Too soon tho. I wish you love and happiness."

Jessica Eye also revealed other heartwarming details like her man braiding her hair while she was sick in the hospital. The former UFC title challenger also claims to have deleted her OnlyFans, albeit it may or may not be related to the breakup.

Jessica Eye @jessicaevileye Relationshipgoalz @CouplesNotez Me and who? Me and who? https://t.co/S7xnuKF4ac one of the sweetest thing he ever did for me was braid my hair when I was sick in the hospital. fuck I am so upset today. I have been trying to stay quiet but I am so sad. twitter.com/CouplesNotez/s… one of the sweetest thing he ever did for me was braid my hair when I was sick in the hospital. fuck I am so upset today. I have been trying to stay quiet but I am so sad. twitter.com/CouplesNotez/s…

Jessica Eye @jessicaevileye Blair @Mmafreak999 @jessicaevileye Easiest way to get over someone is to get under someone🤷‍♀️ @jessicaevileye Easiest way to get over someone is to get under someone🤷‍♀️ I hate to say that I used to maybe believe in that at one time but I definitely don’t believe in that now. twitter.com/mmafreak999/st… I hate to say that I used to maybe believe in that at one time but I definitely don’t believe in that now. twitter.com/mmafreak999/st…

Jessica Eye @jessicaevileye I dont have a Onlyfans its deleted . I dont have a Onlyfans its deleted .

Jessica Eye hinted at a pro-wrestling move after MMA retirement

Jessica Eye hung up her gloves for good after a decision loss to Maycee Barber at UFC 276 in July, 2022. 'Evil' retired after nine years in the UFC, ending her career on a four-fight skid. The biggest moment of her career was a 2019 title clash against Valentina Shevchenko which she lost via second-round TKO.

Eye subsequently revealed that she had to deal with a series of injuries resulting from the consecutive losses which helped her take the decision. The former UFC title challenger also hinted at the beginning of a whole new journey in pro wrestling. 'Evil' said during the UFC 276 post-fight media scrum:

“I’ve always wanted to dabble in pro wrestling. I want to be the female Undertaker. I want to ride a motorcycle down to the octagon and DDT somebody. I’d love to do that. … AEW, WWE, let’s go. Jessica ‘Evil’ Eye is ready. Jessica ‘Evil’ Eye does not end here. She’s just starting a new journey.”

Catch Jessica Eye's comments below:

