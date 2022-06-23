Jessica Eye picks Gina Carano and Cris Cyborg over Ronda Rousey in her women's MMA 'GOAT' list 

Jessica Eye has named Gina Carano and Cris Cyborg as her picks for the greatest women's MMA fighters of all time.

During an exclusive interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA, Eye was asked who she believes is the most important figure in women's MMA.

For some, Ronda Rousey tops the list due to her contributions to the popularity of the sport. Meanwhile, Amanda Nunes' unprecedented run with the UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight titles also puts her in the conversation as the women's GOAT (greatest of all time).

However, Eye went with neither woman. According to the veteran flyweight, the distinction belongs to either Gina Carano or Cris Cyborg. The 35-year-old told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Honestly, the two most ultimate women... I think it even goes back before mixed martial arts. But the most notable names that people are gonna recognize are gonna be Gina Carano and Cris Cyborg. I mean, let's face it."

Watch our exclusive interview with Jessica Eye below:

The comments came after Rousey revealed that the only opponent she would consider unretiring for is Carano. Appearing as a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, the inaugural UFC women's bantamweight champion said:

"There's only one person … there's only one person I would come back for. I mean, I've said it a million times. It's not like it's something new. [I'd come back] for Gina, man – Gina Carano."

Rousey hasn't competed in MMA since she lost a title fight to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016. She has since moved on to other endeavors such as pursuing a career in the WWE and starting a family.

Jessica Eye gears up for UFC 276 return against Maycee Barber

Jessica Eye also provided a preview of her upcoming UFC 276 clash against up-and-coming flyweight Maycee Barber. Asked what she believes to be her biggest advantage, 'Evil' said:

"I think no matter where the fight goes, I'm better. But I think, ultimately, just my level of experience. You know, after watching her fights, and even having my opinion on some of her wins that she had, I see a very young girl in this industry that will have to – just like every single one of us – earn her stripes and earn them as she goes and become better."

Nonetheless, Eye pointed out that she has nothing personal against Barber. The Ohio native even revealed that she has a somewhat close relationship with her opponent. Needless to say, it will be all business once 'Evil' Eye meets 'The Future' on fight night.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far