Jihin Radzuan confident "unique" Stamp Fairtex will be at her best versus Ham Seo Hee

Jihin Radzuan has nothing but praise for foe-turned-friend Stamp Fairtex's ability to entertain fans in her fights.

In September 2022, Stamp secured a unanimous decision win against Radzuan at ONE Fight Night 2. Since then, the two top-tier women’s atomweight fighters have become close friends and training partners, leading to ‘Shadow Cat’ helping the Thai superstar prepare for her upcoming fight.

On Friday (US primetime), September 29, Stamp will face Ham Seo Hee in the ONE Fight Night 14 main event, with the interim women’s atomweight MMA world title on the line.

During an interview with MMA Mania, Jihin Radzuan had this to say about her former opponent:

“With Stamp Fairtex, I don’t really need to tell you what makes her stand out. You can see how good she is at what she does. Inside the circle or the ONE ring, she has entertained people who are and are not fans of hers. That makes her unique.”

With a win on Friday, Stamp Fairtex would become the first fighter in ONE Championship history to win a world title in three different sports.

The 25-year-old has created plenty of memorable moments in combat sports, but the previously mentioned accomplishment would arguably top the rest.

Meanwhile, Ham Seo Hee plans to steal the show inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Since making her promotional debut in September 2021, ‘Hamzzang’ has established a 3-0 record with a pair of victories against Denice Zamboanga and one against Itsuki Hirata in March.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham Seo Hee will be the last of three world title bouts taking place on Friday. The Singapore-based event is a must-see spectacle for combat sports fans, as the final four fights will showcase the depth of female talent in ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 14 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription this Friday, September 29.