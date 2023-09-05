Jihin Radzuan envisions total victory for Stamp Fairtex ‘even if it goes the distance’

For her upcoming contest, Stamp Fairtex has sought the help of a former opponent to prepare.

Jihin Radzuan, who faced her back at ONE on Prime Video 2 last year, has been assisting the 25-year-old superstar for ONE Fight Night 14, where Stamp will compete for the promotion's interim atomweight world championship.

On September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the former Muay Thai and kickboxing titleholder will face Ham Seo Hee as Angela Lee decides on her next career step.

In the build-up to this huge main event at the top of the atomweight division, Radzuan has spoken a lot about her expectations for this fight. As a competitor and training partner that knows Stamp better than any of her other former opponents, she expects this fight to play out as a striking contest.

While the threat that the South Korean veteran brings to the table is her well-rounded skills and vast experience, Radzuan predicted that her sparring partner will likely depend on her counterstriking in this fight.

That being said, she also knows that Stamp must be prepared for any possible scenario. While she will certainly favour a striking contest between the two, she has to be ready to compete with her opponent wherever the fight takes place.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jihin Radzuan predicted how the fight will go down if Ham Seo Hee does decide to mix up her approach:

“However, if Ham decides to play safe, I think the match will end up becoming a five-round fight. Even if it goes the distance, I’m confident Stamp will defeat Ham.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.