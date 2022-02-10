Jihin Radzuan expects "intense fight" between Stamp Fairtex and Angela Lee at ONE X

Jihin 'Shadow Cat' Radzuan believes the world title clash between atomweight world champion 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex at ONE X on March 26 will be a hard-fought battle between two of the best female fighters in the promotion.

The Malaysian star expects the defending champion to still put in a strong performance on her return, despite an almost two-and-a-half-year absence.

However, her instincts also point towards the top-ranked atomweight contender possibly leaving the Singapore Indoor Stadium with the prestigious golden strap on her shoulder.

Ahead of the pair's meeting on the 10th-anniversary extravaganza, 'Shadow Cat' told the promotion:

"Stamp Fairtex has been in good form, but you can't count out Angela Lee. She may have not fought for a long time, but I think she should be able to put up a strong performance. I feel both fighters have a good chance to win, and it's going to be hard for me to make a pick."

Radzuan continued:

"I think, you know, both athletes are going to put in a very good performance. It’s going to be an intense fight, you know. Stamp's win in the Grand Prix against Ritu [Phogat] proved that she has improved a lot. Angela Lee, might experience some ring rust, I don't know, but we have to wait and see when they fight."

Stamp sealed her spot as the next challenger to the throne after an amazing run in the ONE women's atomweight World Grand Prix last year.

The Fairtex representative took out Alyona Rassohyna in the quarterfinals of the tournament and overcame stiff competition from Julie Mezabarba in the semifinals.

Her submission victory over Indian wrestling champion Ritu Phogat in the championship final in December sealed her title shot.

Now, the showdown for atomweight supremacy is set and will headline ONE X.

Jihin eyes seventh career win against Yamaguchi at ONE: Bad Blood

For her part, the Ultimate MMA Academy star would love to have a chance to take on the winner of the world title battle. However, for now, the 23-year-old only has Mei Yamaguchi in mind.

‘Shadow Cat’ meets the Japanese veteran at ONE: Bad Blood this Friday, February 11.

Jihin anticipates a close matchup against Yamaguchi, but she is ready to put on a classic performance to leave the circle with a significant win.

“She's going to try to strike and try to control me on the clinch or against the fence or try to take me down. And my job is, I have to keep my distance, and I have to try to counter back the takedowns or defend it."

'Shadow Cat', however, wasn't keen on extending the fight for the full three rounds.

“I wouldn't want this to go to the decision. We [my coach Melvin and I] have some vision. [We're] not like 100 percent sure that we can predict how it’s gonna be like, but we don’t see it lasting to three rounds.”

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim