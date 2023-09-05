Jihin Radzuan expects Stamp and Ham Seo Hee to trade heavy leather in world title clash

At ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, Stamp Fairtex will meet Ham Seo Hee in the main event of the bill with the interim atomweight world championship on the line.

The Thai superstar knows that to accomplish her goal of securing a third world title in a separate discipline under the ONE Championship banner, she must continue her rapid evolution across all departments.

Coming into MMA as an elite Muay Thai and kickboxing competitor, the 25-year-old’s all-around skill set was somewhat exposed by Angela Lee at ONE X last year.

Against a well-rounded opponent like South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee, her arsenal will be put under the microscope again as she looks to leave the Singapore Indoor Stadium with MMA gold.

Her training camp for this fight has had a big influence from Jihin Radzuan, an opponent-turned-teammate who is helping her to prepare.

While it’s clear that Stamp will have the advantage once the fight stays as a striking contest, Radzuan sees her opponent not forcing the grappling exchanges and instead using her counterstriking to force the elite striker to lead the dance, something she will happily oblige.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Radzuan gave her predictions of how the fight goes down:

“It’s hard for me to say [how it will go], but I believe that this is going to be both of them toe-to-toe standing and striking, with Stamp going forward while Ham tries to attack from the back foot.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.