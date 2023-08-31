Jihin Radzuan reveals Stamp is laser-focused for Ham Seo Hee fight: “She is very serious” 

In her training camp for her return at ONE Fight Night 14, one fighter has got to know Stamp Fairtex better than any of her previous opponents.

At ONE on Prime Video 2 in October last year, the Thai striker rebounded from her loss to Angela Lee at ONE X with a dominant display.

Defeating Jihin Radzuan at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the 25-year old is now set to return to the same arena on September 29.

This time around though, she has enlisted the help of Radzuan to help prepare her for her upcoming main event contest.

Facing Ham Seo Hee for the interim atomweight world championship, the former Muay Thai and kickboxing titleholder will try to prove that she belongs at the top of the division.

Continuing to work on her overall MMA skill set, which she will need against a well-rounded opponent like South Korea’s Ham, Radzuan has more insight into the development of the poster girl of Fairtex Gym than anyone else.

Having been with her throughout the camp after facing her inside the circle, Radzuan has been left very impressed by the way that Stamp approaches her pre-fight preparations.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Radzuan said there are no fun and games when Stamp struts her stuff during a training session.

She said:

“When it comes to training she is very serious. More serious than most of the top athletes here.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.