Jihin Radzuan says Ham Seo Hee is still ‘a very talented fighter’ despite loss to Stamp Fairtex

Stamp Fairtex finally achieved her dream of becoming the ONE atomweight world champion at ONE Fight Night 14.

SInce transitioning to MMA, the elite striker has had one sole goal in mind – to become a three-sport world champion. On Friday, September 29, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, a huge announcement was made moments before the two main event competitors made the walk.

With ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee laying her belt down inside the circle and retiring from MMA, the main event was changed from an interim title fight to a contest to determine the undisputed queen of the division.

In the fight, the Thai superstar showed the developments she has made to her MMA game by remaining composed and calculated throughout the fight. Stopping Ham Seo Hee in the third round, the 25-year-old left no doubt that this passing of the torch moment would go down in the ONE Championship history books.

While the newly crowned champion received all of the headlines, her performance wasn’t a result of her opponent not showing up on the night.

Since signing with the promotion, the South Korean veteran has shown how well-rounded her skillset can allow her to dictate the pace of a fight. Up against a former Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, Ham Seo Hee struggled to really grab ahold of the fight and stop herself from playing into her opponent’s hands.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, former opponent-turned-training partner for Stamp Jihin Radzuan gave her thoughts on Ham and her credibility as a top atomweight contender:

“We know that Ham is a very talented fighter, she’s a very experienced fighter, and she knows what to do for MMA. Like for her previous fights, if you saw it, you can see she knows what to expect when people take her down and she knows how to control the game. She knows like when the strikes [are] coming in and everything.”

Watch the full interview below:

