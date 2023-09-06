Jihin Radzuan says ‘playful’ Stamp Fairtex never to be taken for granted: “She’s very hungry for the world title”

Jihin Radzuan revealed Stamp Fairtex is extra motivated for her upcoming fight.

In October 2022, Radzuan and Stamp fought in an MMA bout at ONE on Prime Video 2. After three rounds of action, the Thai superstar emerged victorious by unanimous decision. Since then, the female atomweight fighters have become close friends and training partners.

Radzuan has been a significant contributor to Stamp’s ongoing training camp. On September 29, the 25-year-old looks to become the interim women’s atomweight MMA world champion by defeating Ham Seo Hee in the ONE Fight Night 14 main event.

During an interview with ONE, Radzuan had this to say about her training partner’s preparations for Ham:

“She knows when to play around or be serious, but most of the time, you can see she’s very hungry for the world title.”

Over the past 11 months, Stamp Fairtex has secured three consecutive wins, including one in kickboxing and two in MMA. She last fought on May 5, defeating Alyse Anderson with an impressive body-kick knockout at ONE Championship’s on-ground debut event in the United States, ONE Fight Night 10.

Stamp now looks to further her historic legacy by claiming the interim women’s atomweight MMA world champion, making her the first ONE fighter to claim gold in three different disciplines.

It’ll be easier said than done for Stamp Fairtex, as Ham Seo Hee has been unbeatable since signing with ONE. ‘Hamzzang’ made her promotional debut in September 2021 and started with back-to-back wins against Denice Zamboanga.

On March 24, Ham separated herself from other top contenders by taking out Itsuki Hirata with a unanimous decision win.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham Seo Hee is one of three world title matchups scheduled for ONE Fight Night 14, which takes place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The female-led event can be seen live and for free on September 29 by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.