Jihin Radzuan says Stamp ‘more aggressive’ in stand-up compared to Ham Seo Hee

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex will get her second shot at reaching the pinnacle in the atomweight division.

Transitioning to MMA with the goal of claiming a third world championship in a third discipline under the ONE Championship banner, the 25-year-old now has the interim title in her sights.

Having tasted defeat in her first title shot at ONE X against Angela Lee, the Thai striker was forced to go back to the drawing board and rebuild. After bouncing back with a win over Jihin Radzuan, her opponent has now become part of her camp in preparation for September 29.

Working with Radzuan to improve her overall skill set, there’s no debate over where Stamp’s specialities lie. As a former atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, the striking star will no doubt look to keep the fight standing when she faces South Korea’s Ham Seo Hee.

Claiming the position of the other top ranked atomweight in the division ahead of this interim title clash, Ham Seo Hee is no slouch when it comes to striking with her opponents though the clearest path to victory for her would be to mix it up inside the circle.

Previewing the contest having spent the last few months helping Stamp to prepare for the contest, Radzuan said that she expects this fight to play out as a striking contest with both women being happy to engage on the feet:

“I think both of them will want to stay standing, but you know, Stamp is more aggressive.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.