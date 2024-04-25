Jihin Radzuan says Stamp's all-around strength will deny Denice Zamboanga a highlight-reel moment

Stamp Fairtex returns at ONE 167 to defend her ONE atomweight world championship against an opponent that she previously shared the mats with.

As an elite striker that has transitioned into becoming a world champion in MMA, the Thai superstar has always worked side by side with some great training partners at the Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand.

She previously trained alongside her upcoming opponent, No.2-ranked atomweight world title challenger Denice Zamboanga.

The champion now finds herself working with another atomweight contender in Jihin Radzuan, who is confident that the titleholder will retain her belt in the main event.

Radzuan told Sportskeeda MMA that the atomweight queen is very hard to finish because of her grappling ability and awareness on the feet:

"I don't think Stamp will give Denice any opportunity to really finish her. It's hard. Stamp's takedown defense is good. And she can, you know, read movements well in striking."

Denice Zamboanga will need to have a perfect approach to dethrone Stamp

Denice Zamboanga is sure to be well aware of how hard it will be to finish someone like Stamp when they clash on June 7.

She has spent enough time on the mats with her to know that her overall game was always improving but it has been some time now since they were training partners.

The challenger will surely have a plan in place of how she is going to beat the champion but coming up with that and executing it on the night are two very different things.

We will find out once the opening bell rings how Zamboanga is going to approach this fight against an opponent that she knows very well.

Whether this experience will end up working in her favour or not remains to be seen.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.