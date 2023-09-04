Jihin Radzuan says Stamp’s KO of Alyse Anderson proved she is dangerous in ‘a lot of ways’

Now a member of her team, Jihin Radzuan knows all about the striking prowess of Stamp Fairtex.

At ONE on Prime Video 2 last year, the Thai striker rebounded from her loss to Angela Lee at ONE X with a dominant victory over Radzuan. The two former foes have now become training partners at the legendary Fairtex Gym, helping the elite striker to prepare for another huge contest.

At ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, the former kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion will face Ham Seo Hee in the main event. Returning to the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the victor of their matchup will walk away as the interim atomweight world champion in the absence of the current titleholder 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee.

Standing in the way of the 25-year-old superstar is South Korea’s Ham Seo Hee, who has produced an undefeated run since signing with ONE Championship. An opponent that will look to test her opponent’s all round skill set, Ham will know the dangers of standing and striking in this contest.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jihin Radzuan spoke about the potential of Stamp Fairtex finding the finish on September 29, referencing her devastating body-kick knockout that she produced last time out against Alyse Anderson:

“I won’t count her out from knocking out Ham because she has a lot of ways that she can be dangerous, as her win over Alyse Anderson showed.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.