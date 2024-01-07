Jim Miller nickname origin: Why is the UFC vet known as 'A-10?'

As the UFC gears up for its historic UFC 300 event, discussions have emerged about the potential inclusion of seasoned veteran Jim Miller on the fight card. Amidst the anticipation surrounding his potential appearance, many are curious about the origin of Miller's unique moniker, 'A-10.'

In a revealing 2017 interview with Ariel Helwani ahead of his clash against Anthony Pettis at UFC 213, Miller shed light on the inspiration behind his chosen nickname. Drawing parallels to the A-10 Warthog, a rugged and utilitarian aircraft in the United States Air Force, the lightweight fighter explained:

"I just felt like I've joked about coming out as the Warthog here and there, but it was always kind of because of the A-10 Warthog, you know. And it's, I don't know, it's kind of my style, you know. It's not the prettiest plane in the air but gets the job done."

Check out Jim Miller's interview below (0:15 mark):

Jim Miller clarifies on retirement following potential UFC 300 fight

As UFC enthusiasts eagerly await Jim Miller's anticipated appearance at UFC 300, recent developments suggest that the veteran fighter may not be hanging up his gloves just yet. At 40 years old, Miller, one of the sport's elder statesmen, is set to grace the monumental event.

Despite earlier hints at a potential retirement after UFC 300, the lightweight contender, in an interview with MMA Junkie, clarified that he is leaning towards extending his time in the octagon. Reflecting on the dynamic nature of his career and life journey, Miller highlighted the shifts in his perspective over the years.

"Years ago when I mentioned, 'I may get to UFC 300 and call it quits,' I was in a very different place. Right now, I'm definitely playing it by ear, but I will let you guys know when it's the last one."

Check out Jim Miller's interview below (02:30 mark):

While 'A-10's inclusion in UFC 300 is confirmed by Dana White, a significant caveat looms—the outcome of his upcoming bout against Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 84.

Both Miller and White have emphasized that a potential injury setback in this preliminary fight could alter plans for the milestone UFC 300 appearance.