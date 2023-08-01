Jiri Prochazka breaks silence on potential light heavyweight title fight against Alex Pereria

Jiri Prochazka vacated the light heavyweight title after suffering a severe injury to his right shoulder ahead of his first title defense at UFC 282. While he appeared in position to challenge Jamahal Hill for the belt upon his return, 'Sweet Dreams' also vacated the title earlier this month after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

'Denisa' recently revealed that he would like to face Alex Pereira, who defeated Jan Blachowicz via split decision at UFC 291, for the vacant belt. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the No.1-ranked light heavyweight was asked if he believes 'Poatan' will be his next opponent, responding:

"Yeah, sure. Not sure, but it's not confirmed yet from UFC, but that's the - my next fight will be the title so I think [against] Alex is a very good chance to show the world a good title fight and I'd like to see him [as an] opponent in my next fight."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments on facing Alex Pereira below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #TheMMAHour



youtube.com/watch?v=RKjRec… pic.twitter.com/CMcK4J2TF9 Jiří Procházka wants his next fight to be against Alex Pereira for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Despite initially being given a recovery timeline of 12 to 18 months, Prochazka has hinted that he might return to action earlier than expected. He is eager to make his octagon comeback later this year. Prochazka is currently on a remarkable 13-fight win streak, with his last loss dating back to 2015.

Jiri Prochazka praises Jamahal Hill for vacating title, 'Sweet Dreams' responds

Jamahal Hill became the second consecutive light heavyweight champion to vacate the title following Jiri Prochazka, who did so just eight months prior. 'Denisa' took to Twitter to praise 'Sweet Dreams', stating:

"@JamahalH Man, I'm so sorry, I was really looking forward to our Fight. I appreciate your release of the title. Only a person who has experienced this situation can appreciate such a thing."

Hill responded by wishing Prochazka well, while sharing his hopes that they will meet in the future:

"Thanks Champ!!! We will have our dance for sure!!! Hold things down in the mean time and can’t wait to see you across the octagon from me!!!"

Check out the tweets from Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill below:

Jiri BJP Prochazka @jiri_bjp



Who is next?

winner Blachowicz X Pereira or ?



///\\\ @JamahalH Man, I'm so sorry, I was really looking forward to our Fight. I appreciate your release of the title. Only a person who has experienced this situation can appreciate such a thing.Who is next?winner Blachowicz X Pereira or ? #IAMTHECHAMPION ///\\\

Jamahal Hill @JamahalH Thanks Champ!!! We will have our dance for sure!!! Hold things down in the mean time and can’t wait to see you across the octagon from me!!! twitter.com/jiri_bjp/statu…

Both Prochazka and Hill were promised a light heavyweight title opportunity upon their return from injury. While 'Denisa' appears to be nearing a return, he will have to win the vacant belt, and possibly defend it one time, to ensure a matchup with 'Sweet Dreams'.