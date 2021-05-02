Jiri Prochazka credits his 'antenna' hairstyle for vicious knockout of Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25

Jiri Prochazka's sense of humor is almost as good as his fighting skills inside the octagon.

After a stunning knockout win over former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25 with a spinning back elbow, Jiri Prochazka was asked at the post-event press conference where he got the idea for the shot.

Jiri Prochazka answered that it was not a pre-planned strike but something he came up with in the flow of the moment. He jokingly credited his unique antenna-like hairstyle for the shot.

"That was just a flow, and that's why I have this antenna - to catch these ideas."

Jiri Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) credits his hair for the crazy KO of Dominick Reyes.



Jiri Prochazka likely to get a title shot next:

He said the same in the post-fight interview, where he also mentioned his plans for the near future. The number five-ranked light heavyweight just went through the division's number three-ranked contender in dominant fashion. Jiri Prochazka is likely to get a shot at the 205-pound belt after current champion Jan Blachowicz fights it out with top challenger Glover Teixeira at UFC 266.

However, it does not matter to Jiri Prochazka who will hold the belt when he finally gets his shot at the gold.

"I am pushing it, I am pushing it. But I am more focused to learn, to upgrade my style now. Because if Jan Blachowicz or [Glover] Teixeira will be my next opponent - it does not matter for me - I need to work on my mistakes from this fight and be better - a better fighter. That's my way. Not to hype, nothing like that, but to share the cage with the toughest opponent of the world. I wanna be the best."

The UFC says it is only the third spinning back elbow knockout in the history of the promotion. Dong Hyun Kim and Ricardo Ramos delivered the first two.

#UFCVegas25 Milestone:



