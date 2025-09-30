  • home icon
Jiri Prochazka drops major update on preparing for both Khalil Rountree Jr. and Magomed Ankalaev

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 30, 2025 04:35 GMT
Jiri Prochazka (middle) talks about gearing up for Magomed Ankalaev (left) and Khalil Rountree Jr. (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Jiri Prochazka (middle) talks about gearing up for Magomed Ankalaev (left) and Khalil Rountree Jr. (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Jiri Prochazka recently shared an update on his preparation for his upcoming fight against Khalil Rountree Jr. and a potential subsequent title clash against Magomed Ankalaev. Prochazka made it clear that he's training for both men.

Prochazka is set to face Rountree Jr. in a pivotal light heavyweight clash at UFC 320 this weekend. Meanwhile, Ankalaev will be going up against Alex Pereira in a title rematch in the headliner of the same card. Given that the winner of the Prochazka-Rountree Jr. fight could potentially face the winner of the Ankalaev-Pereira rematch, it's no surprise that 'Denisa' is also gearing up for a title shot.

In a recent video shared to his socials, the former UFC light heavyweight champion revealed that he's prepping for Rountree Jr. and Ankalaev both, expecting the latter to beat Pereira again. He said:

"After a detailed discussion with the manager, I'd say it's more like two. It's for Rountree Jr. and more likely for Ankalaev as well. If Ankalaev were to drop out, I don't know if it would be a title fight with Pereira or if it would happen at all. I don't think so. It's very unlikely."
He continued:

"So the preparation is for Rountree Jr. and possibly Ankalaev. Apparently, he hasn't been on the ground at all yet... Mainly, the preparation for Rountree, who has a southpaw stance, is actually the same as for Ankalaev. Except that Ankalaev is just a little different stylistically. He's more mobile and there's a much greater threat of takedowns."
Jiri Prochazka addresses fighting on the same card as Alex Pereira after losing to the Brazilian twice

Jiri Prochazka recently came clean on fighting on the same card as Alex Pereira, the man who beat him twice in the cage. Prochazka faced Pereira at UFC 295 in November 2023 and then at UFC 303 in June 2024, beating the Czech fighter via second-round TKO on both occasions.

During a recent interaction with the media (via @full_send_mma on X), Prochazka claimed that he'd already processed both losses and wouldn't get distracted by Pereira fighting on the same card as him. He said:

"This is something that I already deal with. You know me, I meditate and do a lot of inner work... I can’t have that attitude of vendetta towards him. The only thing I can say is I believe I’m on a level where I can beat [Magomed] Ankalaev or Pereira."
Nishant Zende.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
