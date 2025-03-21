Jiri Prochazka makes feelings known about potential Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2

Alex Pereira recently lost his light heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. With talks of a rematch surfacing all over the internet, former rival Jiri Prochazka has offered his two cents on the matter as well.

Pereira had a successful year in 2024, defending his championship three times against Prochazka, Jamahal Hill, and Khalil Rountree Jr., respectively. However, he lost to Ankalaev by unanimous decision at UFC 313.

After the defeat, 'Poatan' expressed his desire for an immediate rematch against Ankalaev. The newly crowned Dagestani champion also agreed to face Pereira in an immediate rematch.

Prochazka weighed in on a potential rematch between Ankalaev and Pereira. In conversation with The Schmo, he said:

"I think for Alex it's right, like he needs to prove or he has to have first chance... he deserves that, to fight against the champion right after, and but still I think he needs a little bit time to refresh himself after that and take a little bit time to upgrade the style, upgrade a few things and win the battle, that's all."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments on Alex Pereira below (2:05):

When Jiri Prochazka shared his thoughts on Alex Pereira's showdown against Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira's performance against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 evoked a response from many fighters and fans alike. Usually, an aggressive striker armed with destructive punching power, Pereira didn't advance much in the title fight against Ankalaev.

Jiri Prochazka joined Ariel Helwani after the fight and shared his thoughts on how he had predicted the fight to unfold:

"I said many times, like my predictions that I thought like Magomed Ankalaev will use his wrestling more and Pereira will be much more destructive with his punches, with his combinations, and with the movement, and I think he [Pereira] showed his worst performance in his career and Magomed Ankalaev used few things what worked on Alex."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below (2:15):

