Jiri Prochazka reveals if he will move to heavyweight in the future

Jiri Prochazka has stated that he may consider a move to heavyweight in the future but, for the time being, he is focused on competing in the 205lb division.

Prochazka entered the UFC in 2020, knocking out former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir in violent fashion. He followed it up with one of the best KOs of 2021, catching Dominick Reyes with a brutal spinning elbow.

UFC Fight Night: Reyes v Prochazka

Prochazka is now set to fight for the 205lb title, as he takes on current champion Glover Teixeira in the coming months. In a recent interview with James Lynch of Sportskseeda MMA, Prochazka discussed the possibilities of moving up in weight in the near future:

"Maybe, yeah. But now I feel sharp, in the sharpest condition when I am ninety eight kilograms in the preparing mode. So I want to keep it right now. Maybe later I will be bigger... So we will see. Now I am glad to be in my weight, my light heavyweight, category."

Check out the full interview with Jiri Prochazka below:

Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira

It was recently confirmed that Jiri Prochazka will fight for the UFC light heavyweight title in what will be only his third fight for the promotion. He takes on UFC veteran Glover Teixiera, who claimed the title at UFC 267 in 2021.

The fight will take place at UFC 274, which will also feature a lightweight bout between champion Charles Oliveira and top contender Justin Gaethje. Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont and Lupita Godinez vs. Ariane Carnelossi are also set to take place on the undercard.

Early reports indicate that the UFC may be intending on having the event take place in Brazil. This would be logical considering that two Brazilian champions are headlining the card.

However, MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter has since poured cold water on the idea, having recently posted the following:

"I feel for the Brazilian fans that UFC 274 won't be happening in Rio any longer (per reports). Glover and Oliveira had such long roads to get to where they are and deserve a hero's welcome."

