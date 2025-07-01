Jiri Prochazka roasts Magomed Ankalaev over Alex Pereira callout drama and teases opponent for UFC return: "Hey clown, I finished university"

Jiri Prochazka didn't shy away from responding after Magomed Ankalaev's recent derogatory comments aimed at him. In his response, Prochazka appeared to mock the UFC light heavyweight champion's educational background, which remains largely unknown to the public.

Ad

Ankalaev has been seeking a title defense fight for some time. Although Alex Pereira has verbally agreed to the matchup, he reportedly wants to ensure he is well-prepared before committing to a date.

Frustrated by the situation, the Dagestani fighter took to X, claiming that Pereira is now delaying their rematch until Ramadan. In addition to that, Ankalaev also made a subtle jab at Prochazka in his post, writing:

"[Breaking news] Alex [Pereira] now asking he want to fight me during Ramadan again I need more time and the other clown he have to do his homework let me fight Carlos [Ulberg] I think he’s more dangerous than all of them 😁"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Prochazka, who recently focused on earning more educational accolades rather than seeking a UFC fight, responded sharply to the UFC light heavyweight champion. He wrote:

"Hey clown, I finished university, like you finished elementary school [I hope]. And if you don't want me as your teacher now, I'll fight Carlos next.

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Czech fighter also expressed interest in facing Carlos Ulberg next. Ulberg is currently on an eight-fight win streak and recently defeated former champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC London.

Jiri Prochazka raises issues on Magomed Ankalaev's trash talk

Magomed Ankalaev became the UFC light heavyweight champion by defeating Alex Pereira at UFC 313 via unanimous decision. Since then, he has made several derogatory remarks aimed at the top contenders in the 205-pound division.

Ad

Jiri Prochazka has stated that Ankalaev is damaging his reputation with his behavior since becoming champion. In a recent interview with Full Violence, Prochazka expressed his thoughts on the matter, saying:

"He's a big-mouth guy. I really don't care [if it's him or his manager], because he did enough to stop him [from taking] him seriously. This is not how the champ has to speak. He will put himself down by himself just by this nonsense talking."

Ad

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below (1:38):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.