Jiri Prochazka shares eye-opening philosophy about life and fighting: "Meet yourself, your own demons" 

Jiri Prochazka returned to the octagon in January, defeating Jamahal Hill via third-round TKO at UFC 311. The No. 2-ranked light heavyweight does not have a date or opponent for his next bout, however, he has teased that he would like to compete in the latter half of the summer.

Ad

Prochazka recently appeared on YouTuber Jesse Enkamp's channel and shared his philosophy about fighting. Speaking to 'The Karate Nerd', Prochazka said:

"Guys, it's not about like you train here, you train in the gym, you train whatever. I like to be alone, to challenge myself, to know where to find the limits and how to put it in the balance. If you don't know how to train alone, you will be just leaded by somebody in the gym, by the coach, by your parents, by whoever. You have to be your own leader in your life. You have to be honest to yourself, every time honest."

Ad

Trending

Prochazka continued:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"What is my limit right now? Where is my fear right now? What I have to do or what I have to understand is just have to be you. Pure yourself... How you want to be a strong man before all the world if you are not strong person just like that? Enjoying your peace, enjoying your silence and that's it. That's all... Start to meditate, meet yourself, your own demons, know the voice in your head and then you understand, it's not exist."

Ad

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments on life and fighting below (3:04):

Ad

Prochazka added that the voice inside people's heads does not exist and is only temporary. He noted that this is why he trains in nature, as it keeps him in the moment.

Jiri Prochazka shares footage of blindfolded training

Jiri Prochazka has been known for his unorthodox training styles. The No. 2-ranked light heavyweight recently shared footage of himself training while blindfolded, captioning the X post:

Ad

"Where Is a Will There Is a Way. There Is a huge potential of this type of training, using all the senses to have the sharpest weapons. But the correct way of this training is essentiall, like everywhere. Believe what you doing, absolutely. Time to evolve ⚡️ //\\"

Check out Jiri Prochazka's post below:

Expand Tweet

Prochazka's unusual style of training has consistently yielded results for him. He is 31-5-1 in his mixed martial arts career, winning 15 of his past 17 bouts with his only losses in that period coming against Alex Pereira.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Caleb Gebrewold Caleb has been a sports writer for around five years and has plied his trade at Sportskeeda for the last two. Alongside being an MMA writer for the organization, he reports on boxing, college football, college basketball, and college baseball, and has also covered world-renowned leagues like the NBA and NFL. He has previously worked with FanSided Sports.



Caleb holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Purdue University, which now helps him to provide accurate information to his readers with a personalized touch. Being an MMA fan since childhood, Caleb’s Mt. Rushmore of fighters consists of Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



While writing an article, Caleb keeps clear of unreliable sources. His research process includes gaining the maximum knowledge on the topic through credible websites like UFC, ESPN, and Sherdog.



Outside of work, Caleb likes watching and playing sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.