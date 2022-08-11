"UFC 282-December 10-Las Vegas" - Jiri Prochazka throws down the gauntlet for first title defense against Glover Teixeira

UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has responded to Glover Teixeira's challenge for a title rematch later this year.

In a new tweet, Prochazka provided a timeline for their fight after Teixeira responded to the champion's wish to defend his gold by the end of 2022.

"UFC 282-December 10-Las Vegas"

The Brazilian had previously made a reference to Khabib Nurmagomedov's iconic "send me location" line during his rivalry with Conor McGregor. That came after Prochazka made it clear that he wanted to fight either Teixeira or Jan Blachowicz by the end of 2022.

"I was already on this before you [Blachowicz]. 'Send me location'-kabib"

With the latest developments, it seems likely that the champion will get his wish in December, marking his first title defense in Las Vegas in what will be the final pay-per-view of 2022.

Prochazka scored a stunning fifth-round submission win against Teixeira at UFC 275, with 'Denisa' behind on the scorecards before he forced the Brazilian to tap with less than a minute of the fight remaining.

With the new champion clearly favoring a rematch with Teixeira, former titleholder Blachowicz might have to wait his turn.

Jiri Prochazka reacts to Blachowicz looking for light heavyweight title clash

The two Europeans have clashed ever since Jiri Prochazka won the title at UFC 275. Jan Blachowicz recently hit out at the champion after claiming that he'd been promised the next title shot.

However, Prochazka hit back at the claims on Twitter, writing:

"I never promised you our fight @JanBlachowicz I just said you are the challange what I want to Cut. Second thing is, Iam still waiting for answer from @gloverteixeira. If you're not interested, let me know. I want to fight till the end of this year. No matter who."

With Blachowicz losing his light heavyweight belt to Teixeira last October, he is adamant to reclaim it by facing the champion in his next fight.

However, Jiri Prochazka reiterated that he has a point to prove against Teixeira after saying that he could have performed better against the Brazilian in what was a 'Fight of the Year' contender.

- As a first male fighter in Poland I became the UFC Champ.

- Because of my work - my name garners respect.

- Never shied away from any challenge.

- I went to the UFC to create great moments for the fans.

The Pole beat Aleksandar Rakic in May last time out, albeit after the Austrian suffered a knee injury in the second round.

Despite the Pole's hopes of being next in line for a title opportunity, he will most likely have to wait until after a rematch between the champ and Teixeira before getting a chance to reclaim the title.

With that said, he may need to face the surging Magomed Ankalaev in the meantime to secure his place at the front of the queue.

