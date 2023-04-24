Jiri Prochazka unveils exciting new timeline for UFC return, talks impact of Alex Pereira’s arrival in the LHW division

Former UFC champion Jiri Prochazka has revealed details about his comeback into the UFC octagon.

'Denisa' recently sat down for an interview with Low Kick MMA. At one point, Prochazka spoke about the shoulder injury that he suffered during the preparation for his planned rematch against Glover Teixeira.

He discussed a potential timeline for his comeback, revealing that the recovery process from the shoulder injury was going smoothly.

The 30-year-old said that he's not rushing to get back to fighting as he not only wanted to heal completely, but also improve his skills before stepping foot inside the octagon again.

Prochazkka added that he expects to return to action around September:

“(My) shoulder is great. Great, great, great! So, I’m working on that everyday... Everything’s going smoothly. Everything’s going step by step to be back in the end of this summer... I wanted to be back in six months after this surgery. [But the] shoulder is not so easy to rehab because there is many angles, many things to work on... I think it will not be in six months, because I just don’t want to be just healthy and fight. I wanna be on the next level... September, something like that... Now, it’s April. I think I need [to] finish rehab and [make] a great preparation. Four more months, I think... I wanna practice, practice, and I will see after one month.”

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments from the 0:26 mark below:

Jiri Prochazka speaks about Alex Pereira's addition to the light heavyweight division

After his last fight at UFC 287, Alex Pereira made the announcement that he'll be moving up to 205 pounds for his next UFC outing.

During the same interview, Jiri Prochazka shared his thoughts on 'Poatan' entering the light heavyweight shark tank. 'Denisa' said that Pereira's addition will add value to the division as the fighters will get a chance to compete against high-level competition:

"Nice stand-up style guy, a lot of skills, and I'm looking forward to seeing him in our division because he is high. He's very good for our division... I'm glad to see guys like him in our division because it's a new opportunity to show the best from us, because he's good," said Jiri Prochazka.

Pereira last competed in a rematch against Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title on April 8. The Brazilian came up short that night and lost the bout via second-round knockout.

